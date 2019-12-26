      Weather Alert

PHEW! Stinky Stinky!

As the decade comes to close, man, there was some of the real stinkers in cinema the last 10 years.  Check out this decade in review from The Hollywood Reporter:

http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lists/worst-movies-decade-1260520/item/worst-movies-decade-abraham-lincoln-vampire-hunter-1260521

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter???  Really???  I have to admit when this came out I was curious so I paid good money to see it.  I love campy but this was just POOPY!

What’s in store for 2020?  Oooh, looky looky:

http://www.imdb.com/search/title/?year=2020&title_type=feature&

I have just two words:  TOP GUN!!!!  YESSSSSSSSSSSS!  I hope 2020 and beyond is fantastic for you, cheers!

–Mark Davis

 

TAGS
decade in review Movies stinkers
#Trending
Coffee Break
Traffic
Teacher of the Month
KKIQ Advertisers