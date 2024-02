I decided recently I was going to dive into baking. To be honest, baking has always scared me. It’s SUCH and exact science when it comes to the ingredients, portions, measurements, etc. With my wife’s encouragement my first three baking adventures have included homemade apple pie, banana bread and now made from scratch chocolate cupcakes! So far thumbs UP from the family 🙂

Any thoughts on what I should try next?? –Mark Davis 🙂