Love your country? VOTE!

We are blessed to live in a country where we get to vote to elect officials to represent us in the Democratic process. We just finished California’s primary. The date for 2024’s Presidential election is November 5th. You still have time to register! Here’s the link for California residents, click here!

If you don’t vote, you really don’t have a say on so many important things that affect you and your family. Be proud to be an AMERICAN and participate in the election process!! Thank you so much!!

–Mark Davis 🙂