101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Love your country? VOTE!

Share
Love your country? VOTE!
Source: Mark Davis, used with permission

We are blessed to live in a country where we get to vote to elect officials to represent us in the Democratic process.  We just finished California’s primary.  The date for 2024’s Presidential election is November 5th.  You still have time to register!  Here’s the link for California residents, click here!

If you don’t vote, you really don’t have a say on so many important things that affect you and your family.  Be proud to be an AMERICAN and participate in the election process!!  Thank you so much!!

–Mark Davis 🙂

 

More about:
presidential election
register to vote
Vote
we love America

Recently Played

I Love Rock And RollJoan Jett
4:16am
TeamLorde
4:13am
Anti HeroTaylor Swift
4:10am
Under The BridgeRed Hot Chili Peppers
4:05am
CloserChainsmokers
4:01am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Concert Review: Stephen and Damian Marley Share One Love in SF
2

The Box Officer: The Greatest Night In Pop and Taste of Things
3

Philanthropy Thursday: Jen Lenard-Benson from Sunflower Hill
4

Pleasanton Lions Club Crab Feed!
5

Livermore HS Alumni Crab Feed!