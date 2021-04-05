I got my first COVID-19 Vaccine!
doctor make vaccinating to patient
It finally happened on Saturday. I got my first COVID-19 Vaccine! It took about a week to nail down an open appointment. I decided to drive to Antioch, since they had the first available appointment. I was trying to get in at the Alameda County Fairgrounds since it’s so close to my place. But I was happy to take a little road trip on a beautiful Saturday afternoon.
I was told to arrive 20 minutes before my appointment, I arrived 45 minutes early. You never know with traffic, and I wasn’t going to let a fender bender make me late. Once I arrived at Sutter Health, I could see a massive line outside. But I waited in my car until my arrival time, then got in line.
So many others waiting for their first COVID-19 Vaccine! The line moved pretty quick, but it still took a little over 3 hours total. I got the Moderna vaccine.
I had to wait 30 minutes after my shot, an extra 15 minutes, because I am allergic to cucumber and have had to use an EPI-Pen in the past. No side effects at all for me. Okay, the injection site was a little sore, just like with any vaccine.
I feel great and can’t wait for the second shot which is scheduled for May 1st.
I’m looking forward to going to Vegas to see my Sister/BFF Maria! We have a tradition of seeing each-other on our birthdays, last year we had to skip it, but this year it’s on. Her birthday is April 12th, so my visit will just be a few weeks late. I can’t wait to hug her!
My futures so bright, I gotta wear shades!