I did something huge this weekend! I’m embracing the 925.
I’ve thought about it for a long time. I’ve lived here in the Far East Bay for 5 years now. But I finally decided to change my phone number from 858 to 925. The 858 was with me for so long, since 2002. Right after my divorce, I moved from Las Vegas to San Diego. I was no longer a 702 I was an 858, I could’ve been a 760 or a 619 but I was destined to be an 858. Until now once again, I could’ve been a 510, 209 or 707. Maybe even a 415 but I am 925!
I confess, there’s a pattern in my past Radio history that has me waiting for the next move. The proverbial ‘other shoe’ looming overhead. But I keep falling deeper in love with my new Hometown. I belong here, and I’m officially claiming more than the airwaves and TV waves, the social media and podcast platforms, I’m now 100% in the Far East Bay. #nojinx My TV show “Conversations with Mel McKay” is about to do our 50th episode on Tri-Valley TV.
So, I hope it’s not a jinx. But I have let go of one of the last things holding me to my past. I continue to look forward to my future!