Happy 53rd Birthday to Will Ferrell!
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Actor Will Ferrell arrives at the UK Premiere of 'Daddy's Home 2' at Vue West End on November 16, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Where in the world would we be without Will Ferrell? I love him, he is one of my actors. Not just for comedy. Have you seen Stranger Than Fiction? Amazing performance.
Plus, he now has a hit song for the 1st time in his career thanks to “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”. No that is not really Rachel McAdams singing, it’s a Swedish singer named
Molly Sanden, who calls herself MY MARIANNE. Rachel’s vocals are mixed in, but apparently not enough to give her a credit on the song.
So now that we are all in the loving on Will Ferrell mood. What is your favorite Will Ferrell movie or performance?