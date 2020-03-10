Happiness is….

The folks at Wallethub have released their report that ranks the “happiest” places in the country. Sorry Mickey Mouse, Fremont just dunked on you. They are #1! Congrats to the 235,000+ happy peeps who call Centerville, Niles, Irvington, Mission San José, and Warm Springs home. Well deserved. In fact, not surprised to note that the Bay Area is the only region in the US to place five different cities in the top 50 (Fremont, San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco, Santa Rosa.) We are guilty of taking it for granted sometimes, but we truly do live in a wonderful place. So next time you see me smiling, that’s whats up! 😉
~Wayne Coy
https://wallethub.com/edu/happiest-places-to-live/32619/