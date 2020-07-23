Greatest Movies of all Time?
Popcorn box
Have you been watching a lot of films while staying close to home these days? IMDB has come up with a list of the 50 Greatest Movies of All Time. How many in the Top 10 have you seen? Believe it or not I’ve only seen 6 of them. STILL haven’t gotten around to The Shawshank Redemption.
IMDB 50 Greatest Movies of All Time
Do you recommend any films not on this list? What’s your favorite movie of all time? Let’s get out the popcorn and watch some movies!
–Mark Davis 🙂