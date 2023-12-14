Four Tips to Avoid Losing Your Luggage When You Fly

Wolf and I are getting ready to go visit my sister Maria in Vegas for Christmas! Thanks Producer Wilson for finding this great advice.

Here are four tips for dealing with lost luggage when you fly: Invest in Apple AirTags . . . book non-stop flights . . . take a photo of your luggage before you fly, so you can send it to the airline for reference . . . and put a printed copy of your itinerary in your bag, just in case the outer tag rips off.

Triple-A expects a record 7.5 million Americans to fly for the holidays this year. So expect even more chaos than usual. A travel expert posted a list of tips in case your checked bag gets lost. Here are four things you might want to do.