Five Last, Last, Last Minute Valentine’s Dates

Did you procrastinate? Here are five last, last, last minute Valentine’s dates you can still pull off with one trip to a store on the way home or less . . .

  1. Romantic walk through a park, then going out for dessert.
  2. Getting matching tattoos together.
  3. Ironic fast food date where you both dress up fancy and bring a tablecloth and silverware into the restaurant.
  4. Buy a sushi-making kit and ingredients for a sushi prep date.
  5. Turn your place into a “spa” with candles and the right music, then give them an hour massage.  They will no longer care you didn’t take them to a fancy restaurant
Valentine's Day

