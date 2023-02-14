Five Last, Last, Last Minute Valentine’s Dates
Did you procrastinate? Here are five last, last, last minute Valentine’s dates you can still pull off with one trip to a store on the way home or less . . .
- Romantic walk through a park, then going out for dessert.
- Getting matching tattoos together.
- Ironic fast food date where you both dress up fancy and bring a tablecloth and silverware into the restaurant.
- Buy a sushi-making kit and ingredients for a sushi prep date.
- Turn your place into a “spa” with candles and the right music, then give them an hour massage. They will no longer care you didn’t take them to a fancy restaurant
