Five Healthy Habits That Take Five Minutes or Less

An expert on longevity says five minutes a day might be all it takes to add years to your life. Here are a few simple things that can improve your health and extend your life . . .

1. Habit stacking. Starting a new habit is hard. But adding a new habit onto an existing one is easier. You could add mindfulness to your morning coffee routine, or practice gratitude as you brush your teeth.

2. Micro-meditations. Checking in with yourself doesn’t need to take long. A simple technique is focusing on your breath as you inhale for a count of four . . . hold for a count of seven . . . and exhale for a count of eight.

3. Five-minute workouts. Research shows even short bursts of regular exercise can help keep you young. Take a break from work and do some squats or wall sits, or take a brisk walk. It can improve your whole day.

4. Social interaction. Instead of scrolling aimlessly at night, reach out to a few people you care about. Connecting with friends can raise your levels of the “feel-good” hormone oxytocin, which has anti-inflammatory effects.

5. Remember what matters. Having a sense of purpose is linked to a longer life. So spend a few minutes a day thinking about what your passions are. It can “not only add more years to your life, but more life to your years.”