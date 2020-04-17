Feel Good Friday

Yes, it’s finally Friday and we have a “feel good” story for you from right here in our hometown!
Monica’s Livermore is hosting a fundraiser by way of a virtual night of music featuring @jeff_ricketts @nicktyrrelmusic @johnpaulhodgemusic and @mondolivemusic from 5:30-8:30, TONIGHT! They are practicing our social distancing but with the soul of a live show!! They are raising money for people in need. They are also donating to local food banks, boxes of produce as well as boxes of meat. They are working with Hometown Heroes to help with this event! Please join them for a night of music and community. Thank you for your continued support!!
Donations can be made at: http://popme.nu/msld7
To watch the show just go to Monica’s Livermore’s Facebook Page at the time of the show: https://www.facebook.com/monicaslivermore/
