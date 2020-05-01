Feel Good Friday – May 1st
Yes, it’s finally Friday and we have a “feel good” story for you from right here in our hometown!
Neha and Eshan Rachapudi have a goal during the current COVID-19 crisis: to raise awareness of the needs of foster youth who have lost their hourly jobs and are at risk of becoming homeless. They want to raise $5,000 to help keep foster youth safely housed through their fundraiser on the Together We Rise platform.
The teenage sister-and-brother team first volunteered for Unity Care two years ago, when they raised enough money to purchase 28 bicycles, which they built and donated to our foster youth, providing them with a vital means of transportation!
Now, in addition to raising funds for Unity Care’s foster youth, Neha and Eshan are sewing masks and 3D printing face shields to help keep people safe from the coronavirus.
Thank you, Neha, Eshan, the Together We Rise team and all of you who are offering help during this challenging time. You are not only helping our youth stay physically safe and healthy, your kindness and generosity are literally keeping us going — touching our hearts, buoying our spirits, and validating our faith in the inherent goodness of people!
For more information on how you can help them reach their goal, click HERE
