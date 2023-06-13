Fair-ly FANTASTIC!!

There is SO much fun going on at this years Alameda County Fair, June 16-July 9…where do I begin??

Live horseracing, nightly drone light shows (except July 4), Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, a special salute and giveaways on Father’s Day, a Pride-themed celebration on July 18, Movies on the Lawn every evening at 6 and concerts, concerts, concerts!! Con Funk Shun, Quiet Riot, the Bay Area’s own E-40, the Gin Blossoms, Night Ranger, LeAnn Rimes and some FANTASTIC tribute bands. It’s a “don’t miss it” Summer at the Alameda County Fair. Look at me, I’m ready! –Mark Davis 🙂