Dylan is gone but will never be forgotten

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 06: Luke Perry from "Riverdale" speaks onstage at the CW Network portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Was so very sad to hear about the sudden passing of Luke Perry this week. He died from complications after suffering a major stroke. It’s one of those celebrity deaths that really hits you hard, especially someone so young. Whether you remember the young heartthrob Dylan, one of his film roles, or Fred Andrews on “Riverdale”, it reminds us all life is short. 🙁

Ran across some touching tributes I wanted to share:

So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about…everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends.

Dearest Luke, Ian Ziering: I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.

Christine Elise McCarthy

“With the heaviest of hearts, I am devastated to tell you we lost Luke. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who know him and the millions who love him.

RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short.

💔💔💔”

Charlie Sheen: L.P

You made every situation better, my man. Your elegance, your wit, your charm and your giant heart, inspired and enchanted so many of us, on countless occasions, with brilliant aplomb. R.I.P good sir. I am truly honored to have known you all of these years. Shannen Doherty: “Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me,” Doherty wrote on Instagram. “I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives.”

Happy trails Luke, and we thank you. May God Bless

–Mark Davis