Dylan is gone but will never be forgotten

Was so very sad to hear about the sudden passing of Luke Perry this week. He died from complications after suffering a major stroke. It’s one of those celebrity deaths that really hits you hard, especially someone so young. Whether you remember the young heartthrob Dylan, one of his film roles, or Fred Andrews on “Riverdale”, it reminds us all life is short. 🙁
Ran across some touching tributes I wanted to share:
RobertoAguirreSacasa-WriterRAS
I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.
Christine Elise McCarthy
“With the heaviest of hearts, I am devastated to tell you we lost Luke. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who know him and the millions who love him.
RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short.
💔💔💔”
You made every situation better, my man. Your elegance, your wit, your charm and your giant heart, inspired and enchanted so many of us, on countless occasions, with brilliant aplomb.
R.I.P good sir.
I am truly honored to have known you all of these years.
Shannen Doherty: