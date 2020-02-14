Don’t Have A Valentine’s Day Gift Yet? Let Me Help You Out.
holiday frame happy valentines day
Ok, you’ve had a lot going on recently and you didn’t have a chance to pick up something for your Valentine. That’s ok. Let me help you out with some things you can do that doesn’t make it look like you dropped the ball.
- Cook for your Valentine. It requires a little effort on your part, but totally worth it. Hit the grocery store and pick up the items you need to put a nice meal together. There are lots of recipe sites online. If you’re not comfortable in the kitchen, try something simple like cacio e pepe. Never heard of it? It’s literally just pasta, cheese and pepper.
- How about a romantic movie marathon at home? Download some classic romantic movies like “Casablanca” or “Roman Holiday”. Or download newer movies like “La La Land”, “Crazy Rich Asians” or “500 Days of Summer”. I’m sure you can come up with more titles.
- Has your Valentine mentioned that they want to learn a new language? Then get them a subscription to Rosetta Stone. You can sign them up for 3 months, a year, or a lifetime.
- Does your Valentine like sports or music? How about getting them a Ticketmaster gift card? That way they can pick out the event they want to attend.
- Get them a subscription to something they love. For example, if their dog is their world, get them a BarkBox subscription. Or if they love to read, get them a Book Of The Month club subscription.
With a little thought, you can come up with an amazing gift for your Valentine! Happy Valentine’s Day!!