Delayed Text Message Cost Me A Relationship!
So yesterday I got a text from a cute guy I know, but it said “Happy Valentines Day”. The message went on to confess his affection for me. I was blown away! I thought maybe the Valentine’s Day reference was a joke, it was my birthday the day before and he has a funny sense of humor.
I text back something flirty and said he should call me. He did, and it was a little awkward, turns out he sent the message on Valentine’s Day! What the what?!?!?! Why didn’t I get it? Apparently there was a glitch that affected some text messages last Valentine’s Day and they just showed up yesterday. No one seems to know why.
To make matters worse, he’s now in a relationship so I missed my chance. Oh well, if it was meant to be it would be.
Did you get a random, very late, text message?