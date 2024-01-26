Can Jason Kelce PLEASE keep his shirt on!!??

Source: YouTube

I’m sure you’ve seen the photos and video of Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason, shirtless and screaming his mind out at the Kansas City Chiefs game. Obviously Travis had NO IDEA his brother was going to do this on national TV…and neither did his sweetie, Taylor Swift. She had just met Jason and his wife before the game. What was her first impression, WATCH, it’s hysterical. Can you blame her??? The entire WORLD is watching with fascination every friggin’ thing Taylor and Travis do. Was his bro trying to steal the limelight? Or was he just three sheets to the wind and enjoying the game…you decide. Here’s more:

I can’t WAIT to see what will go on Sunday during the AFC Championship game 😉 I’ll bet he’s got his shirt back on. Meanwhile…I’ll be screaming at the TV at home and scaring both my wife and the dog during the NFC Championship game with the 49ers and Lions. Thank GOD there will be no camera’s rolling, HAHAHAHAHA!

GO NINERS!!!!!!!!!!!!

–Mark Davis