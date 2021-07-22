Back to Chaos!

Back to school time is almost here, but some experts warn that a possible school-supply shortage is looming. With schools fully re-opening this fall and many retailers still dealing with inventory delays, items like backpacks, lunchboxes, and notebooks could be harder to find in the coming weeks. And with inflation driving up prices, those supplies could be more expensive, too. The National Retail Federation says families spend an average of $850 on back-to-school shopping each year. Good news! The Tri-Valley Haven will be distributing free backpacks filled with school supplies for families who need them. Here’s the info:
Backpack Distribution 2021
Thank you Tri-Valley Haven!! –Mark Davis