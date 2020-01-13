Are You Among the 52% of Us Known as ‘Digital Hoarders’? Who’ve Never Deleted a Single File from Our Phone or Computer!
Welcome to a new decade, where digital hoarding is a thing. A new study found over half of us let all of our photos, songs, and other files pile up, to the point that we’ve never deleted a SINGLE FILE from any of our devices. 52% of Americans said they’ve never deleted a file. And 33% are holding onto stuff that’s more than 10 years old.
Here’s how the survey breaks down.
TOP 5 OBSTACLES TO DELETING UNUSED/OLD FILES
1. Possibility of needing these files in the future 39%
2. They are memories that can never be deleted 35%
3. It’s a chore or it’s boring 32%
4. Feel bad deleting old files 26%
5. Not having the time 25%
Why do you hold onto files or pictures?