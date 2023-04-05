Alpha Media – Pleasanton, California Integrated Marketing Consultant (Sales)

Alpha Media – Pleasanton, California is seeking a dynamic, results-oriented Integrated Marketing Consultant (Sales) to join our rapidly growing Integrated Sales division. The ideal candidate will have established client relationships. You will have a proven track record of success selling multiple forms of media and possess business development skills. You should demonstrate extensive knowledge of how to incorporate well rounded marketing plans to get a client in front of the right audience including radio, digital; omnichannel/multi-channel campaigns, core products and services such as OTT/CTV, targeted display, streaming audio, SEO/SEM, mobile, social, and websites among others. Does selling multiple channel marketing campaigns excite you? Do you enjoy working with a client on achieving their marketing goals and using data to prove out KPIs? Do you have client relationships that can be converted to Alpha Media’s solutions? Alpha Media is a diverse multimedia company that focuses on building partnerships through performance based campaigns/strategies that are meant to meet a client’s goals in the most efficient way. Alpha shares your favorite music, sports and news across a variety of platforms. Whether it’s on your phone, desktop, tablet, Alexa, Google Home or in your car, our stations will enhance your journey. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world-class events, and building strong relationships in our communities. www.alphamediausa.com Learn more about Alpha Media: Responsibilities for this position include: Generating new business and growing existing clients

Customizing marketing solutions integrating multiple channels of marketing that meet the client’s key marketing objectives, such as branding and awareness, building engagement and conversion driven campaigns

Coordinate and collaborate with our Radio and Digital Services teams to achieve client objectives

Analyze and coordinate with our execution team to assure KPIs are being met

Analyze and understand higher level reporting metrics such as web traffic, CPA, engagement rates, ROI/ROAS, to be reviewed with client

Embracing and championing company initiatives and utilizing tools provided to succeed

Participating in weekly sales meetings and training sessions

Inputting client orders and working with both production teams and the client success team to collect all needed information/creative to successfully launch a campaign

Ensuring attainment of monthly, quarterly and annual budget goals Requirements of this position include the following: A demonstrated knowledge of marketing strategies for scheduling radio campaigns, digital media products, strategies and how to sell them

A minimum of 3 years of sales experience

A proven track record delivering strong and consistent sales growth while consistently exceeding revenue goals

Strong written and oral communication/presentation skills

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, high-growth, rapidly changing culture and environment. Stress tolerance especially with tight deadlines financial pressures

The role requires an enthusiastic and hardworking person who exudes passion for Alpha Media’s unique platform and value proposition

This position requires a fully insured personal vehicle and valid driver’s license Preference may be given to candidates who have the above experience plus the following: Prior broadcast industry experience.

General knowledge of sales concepts and sales software. Benefits: Alpha Media invests in people who invest in themselves and offers employees a competitive package of health and welfare benefits. Employer sponsored medical, dental & vision insurance with a variety of coverage options.

Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for full time and part time employees as well as all household members at no cost.

401(k) with discretionary employer matching.

Paid vacation, company holidays and a birthday day for you to use during your birthday month.

Alpha Cares – paid volunteer hours.

Pet adoption subsidy. Alpha values Integrity, a Can Do Attitude, Passion, Competitiveness, Creativity and embraces that work can be FUN. If these qualities are important to you and you feel you check off the qualities we are looking for, apply now and let’s talk. Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify. Click Here to learn more about E-Verify. If you need an accommodation to complete the application process, please contact us at 1-877-459-5750 or [email protected] and include your full name, contact information and the accommodation needed to assist you with the application process.