A New Car, Clothes & A Housekeeper!
Well, well, well. Look what I got in the White Elephant Gift Exchange, thanks to Wayne Coy! Yes, I stole them from Jim Hampton and I regret nothing! Some of my co-workers wanted me to scratch them right then and there. But I want to keep the dream alive a little. So I will continue to daydream about what I will spend the money on, until Christmas morning. Here’s hoping I win enough to fulfill one of my many ideas.
What do you daydream of buying before you play the lotto or buy scratchers?