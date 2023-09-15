Four Habits That Might Be Exhausting You

If you feel tired all the time, it might be because you’re doing some of these four things . . .

1. Waiting too long between meals. In general, you shouldn’t go more than five or six waking hours without eating. When you go longer than that, the body will start craving food . . . and you’re more likely to eat quick, processed carbs.

2. Working at a messy desk. Working in a cluttered area is distracting for your brain. Which means tasks take longer to complete, and require you to use up more mental focus and energy.

3. Having too many tabs open. Like a messy desk, having 20-plus tabs open on your computer puts your brain into overdrive and increases the chance that you’ll be distracted.

4. Watching emotionally-charged television shows. Binge watching shows that are emotionally charged can be overstimulating. And it doesn’t matter if it’s positive or negative emotions . . . they both can lead to mental fatigue, difficulty focusing, and poor energy levels.