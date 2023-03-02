Credit: Alpha Image Library

Town Hall Education is proud to support rising artists through the Young Playwrights Program and Festival.

The Young Playwrights Festival (YPF) is an opportunity for high school students to write and develop new theatre pieces. Theatre professionals visit select local classrooms to lead workshops on playwriting and development. Regardless of their participation in these workshops, young playwrights are invited to submit their own short play for consideration to be produced at Town Hall Theatre by working directors and actors. Submissions are read by theatre professionals and four finalists will be chosen to have their pieces performed at the Young Playwrights Festival at Town Hall Theatre.

2022/23 Young Playwrights Festival: Sunday, March 12th at 7pm.

2022-23 YPF Finalists

It’s Not a Heist written by Ella Bradley and Colin Perusse

May Lilies Do Die written by Amelia Soong, Miramonte High School

Not For Myself written by Hannah Johnson, Miramonte High School

The Three Surgeons written by Ivan Smith, Miramonte High School