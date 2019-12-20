You Still Have Time To Order Online For Christmas
Presents under Christmas tree, surface level
It’s not too late – you can still order online and have it arrive in time for Christmas. But you better get on it! Or better yet, shop locally and help out a hometown store.
1. Amazon. If you’re a Prime member, tens of millions of items will ship to you before Christmas if you order by Sunday. And if you REALLY procrastinate, some items will even be available for free one-day delivery if you buy on Monday.
2. Walmart. Walmart’s deadline for free standard shipping is today. But they’re also offering free two-day delivery for some eligible items when you spend at least $35, on orders placed by Sunday at 2:00 P.M. Eastern.
3. Target. Target recommends that you order by 1:00 P.M. Eastern today to get free, guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve. And if you order something that doesn’t arrive in time, they’ll send you a gift card worth a percentage of your purchase.
4. Best Buy. The deadline for most items is 11:30 A.M. Eastern TODAY. So if you’re ordering something from Best Buy, you’ll want to get on that.
5. Apple. In-stock items ordered before 5:00 P.M. tonight should be at your door by Monday.
6. Delivery services. If YOU need to ship something for Christmas, here are your options . . .
The United States Postal Service: First Class mail like cards and letters need to go out by the end of today. The deadline for Priority Mail packages is tomorrow . . . and for Express Mail it’s Monday, but that one obviously costs more.
UPS: Today is the cut-off for two-day shipping. For last-minute packages, UPS also offers Next Day Air for items sent on Monday.
FedEx: The FedEx 2Day option deadline is today . . . or you can do overnight shipping on Monday.