You Did What?!?

Dear Wayne:
My wife’s birthday is Friday. I bought her yoga pants and a little black dress in sizes that are too small for her to wear. Her New Year’s resolution was to exercise more. The year is almost over and she hasn’t lifted a finger so I thought buying clothing in a smaller size would motivate her to lose weight and get to the gym. My friends on my bowling team think I made a great decision while my twin sisters think it’s terrible. What do you think of my gift?
Marty in San Ramon
Hi Marty.
Which one of the guys on your bowling team is letting you crash on their couch? Your twin sisters share more than looks, they both have a ton of common sense. I’m afraid to say, that was a “no win” move Marty. Buying “too small” clothes for your wife is akin to New Coke, Lawn Darts, looking directly at the eclipse without proper glasses or buying that Nickleback CD. All seemed like a good idea at the time.
Apologize. Learn from your faux pas and love her for who she is. She’ll forgive you. Or she won’t, and you’ll have more time to work on your “hook ball.”
Wayne