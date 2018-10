Come and celebrate at Dog Mah Spa Boutique & Barkery for our 2 years in San Ramon Anniversary at our

Yappy Hour Fundraiser

Friday, October 15, 2018, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

This family-friendly event will have something for all ages.

We are proudly dedicating this event to our friends at Ozzie Pound Puppies!

Please come & help us raise money for Ozzie Pound Puppies.

Come and meet the Best Dog Walkers, Pet Sitters, Dog Trainers, photographer, Groomers, Hair Dressers, Realtors, Face painter& much more.