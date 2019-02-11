Think. Write. Create. Seasoned writers and beginning writers, please join published Young Adult author J.L. Powers at the Livermore Public Library for the Writing Club for Young Adults. Starting again in 2019, young adults aged 13 through 21 will meet from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm on the third Thursday of the month: February 21, March 21, April 18, and May 16, 2019. The meetings will be held at the Civic Center Library, 1188 South Livermore Avenue, Livermore. The club is free and no registration is required. Aspiring writers may attend each meeting or as many or few as wanted.

For more information, please visit Teen Space page on the library’s website: www.livermorelibrary.net, or contact Teen Services Librarian Jennifer Mosel at 925-373-5576.