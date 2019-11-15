Would You Watch Hallmark Christmas Movies for $1000?
If you love Hallmark Christmas movies, this could be for you. Hallmark is going to pay one person $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days. If you are chosen, you will also need to talk about your experience on social media.
CenturyLinkQuote.com is accepting applications and the requirements are pretty simple. You have to be at least 18 years old, a U.S. resident, and LOVE Christmas (and smarmy Christmas movies!). You also have to be willing to talk about your experience on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
You’ll also get a “binge-watching package” that includes: A streaming service subscription, a packet of hot cocoa, a box of Christmas cookies, a string of fairy lights, a mini Christmas tree and “more Hallmark swag than you could ever need”.
If you want to go for this, get your application in by December 6th.
Would you really do this for $1,000?