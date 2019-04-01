Workforce Development Board 2019 NorCal Career Fair

Mark your calendars and for one of the largest Career Fairs in the North Bay on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. at Solano Community College.

The Workforce Development Board of Solano County will once again be hosting various employers offering immediate openings in the region.

Be sure not to miss this opportunity to engage with some of the regions top employers and remember to dress professionally, bring copies of your resume, and be prepared for on-site interviews!!

Pre-Register for the event and bring your confirmation email with you.

View the employer list.