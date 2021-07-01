Weather Alert
Mel McKay
Ron Brown – Traffic
Jim Hampton
Mark Davis
Jeff Dorian – Traffic
Announcements
Work out while working to End Domestic Violence!
Now, more than ever, we all crave “doing something.” We want to move, but we also want to help.
In It to End It is the perfect blending of movement and lending a hand. Sign up, choose your activity and track your progress toward the goal. You can do it independently or build a team and invite your friends to join.
Most importantly, it’s for a great cause. You’ll be supporting the Bay Against Abuse coalition, a collaboration of five of the Bay Area’s foremost organizations offering services and support to those experiencing domestic violence.
Time to feel good and do good!
Get signup information
here
.
