Women Say Men Who Wear a Face Mask Are Sexier
I’ve been says it since the pandemic began. When I see a man in a mask, I think, there is a man who is smart, empathetic, strong and super sexy! Well I am NOT alone. Check out the results of this new study.
According to a new survey, 88% of women say men who wear face masks in public are SEXIER than men who don’t.
And that stat held up even for women who were currently in a relationship with a guy who doesn’t wear a mask.
Bottom line: Advertising that you’re totally indifferent toward whether other people live or die ISN’T a turn-on to women! Never will be.
So Mask Up Men! (insert sexy growl here)
Stay Safe.