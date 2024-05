Saturday, June 29th, Better World Rescue is hosting their annual “Wine & Whiskers” event at SK Hira Vineyards in Tracy from Noon to 6pm. Featuring delicious food, live music, a live auction, a bake sale, photo booth, raffle baskets and more! All to raise much needed funds to help Better World Rescue keep animals in their loving homes and out of shelters. For more information, please click here!