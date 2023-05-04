Wine And Whiskers

Come join us for an afternoon of fun! There will be live music, delicious food, raffle, auctions and much more! All proceeds go to benefit the animals both in our care and at-risk in shelters and the community.

When: Saturday, June 10th from 12-6pm

– Where: SK Hira Vineyards (8458 W Linne Rd, Tracy)

– What: Featuring live auction, live music, bake sale, photo booth, raffle baskets, good food and more

On Saturday, June 10th from 12:00-6:00pm, Better World Rescue is proud to host a Wine & Whiskers party to benefit shelter animals

and low-income pet owners. The fundraiser will take place at SK Hira Vineyards in Tracy. There will be fun activities for the whole

family including a live auction, live music, bake sale, photo booth, raffle baskets, good food and so much more!

All proceeds benefit Better World Rescue, a local non-profit (EIN 87-4001454) focused on keeping animals in their loving homes and out of shelters through spay/neuter assistance, behavioral training resources, and medical bill assistance.

Get more information here.