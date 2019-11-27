When Should You Throw Out The Thanksgiving Leftovers?
One of the great things about Thanksgiving is the leftovers. But the last thing you want is to get sick from them. Hopefully this list will help:
Tips For Thanksgiving Leftovers according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Turkey – Lasts four days in the fridge; four months in the freezer. Best stored by cutting into small pieces and keeping in small containers
Gravy – Lasts four days in the fridge; four months in the freezer. Best reheated by bringing to a rolling boil. Cover to heat
Cranberry Sauce – Lasts seven to ten days in the fridge. Freezing not recommended
Potatoes and Yams – Lasts four days in the fridge; two months in the freezer
Stuffing – Lasts four days in the fridge; three months in the freezer
Pies – Best stored at room temperature for up to two days. Can be stored in the fridge loosely covered for two additional days
All Leftovers – Refrigerate within two hours at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or colder. Reheat to 165 degrees Farenheit