Wheel For Meals Ride

Join us at the 9th Annual Wheels for Meals Ride on Saturday, October 13 at 7:00 am.

A day filled with cycling, kid-friendly activities, cool vendor booths and free samples, a beer garden, and live entertainment.

The ride is an excellent opportunity to promote healthy living, fitness, community, and nutrition.

Our ride supports seniors in Alameda County who count on us for daily meals and wellness checks.

More than 1000 cyclists, friends, family corporate teams, and volunteers will be in attendance to enjoy the ride and post-ride celebration that will feature the inaugural beer garden, gourmet BBQ lunch, 3 live music acts, kids’ bike rodeo and much more.