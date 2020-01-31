What Was Your Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show?
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Bruno Mars performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Sunday is another Super Bowl which means another huge halftime show, this year with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Over the years, there have been some spectacular halftime shows. A recent survey asked people what their favorite halftime show was. Here is the ranking:
- Number 1 is a tie between the show with Bruno Mars with the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2014 and Lady Gaga in 2017.
- Next came Coldplay with Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson in 2016.
- Then there is a tie between Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in 2009 and Beyonce and Destiny’s Child in 2013.
- The Who came in next for their show in 2010.
- Then there is a three-way tie between Justin Timberlake in 2018, The Black Eyed Peas with Usher and Slash in 2011, and Katy Perry with Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott and Left Shark in 2015.
- Remember the halftime show last year with Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi? It came in next.
- Wrapping up the list is the 2012 show with Madonna, LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A. and Cee Lo Green.
Which one was your favorite?