What Are They Thinkin’?

The more I think about the idiotic decision that @DaveKaval and the braintrust (term used very loosely) of the Oakland @Athletics have made to abandon terrestrial radio in the Bay Area, the more I am convinced that these guys are trapped in a twitter fueled mindset that has them believing their own silicon valley startup focus group bs. Instead of jamming us with your self serving agenda again, (ex: Waterfront Ballpark over the far superior Coliseum site) tell the truth to the fans for a change. The truth is, you’re trying so hard to be the innovative “cool kid” in the room that you are dumping all over much of your existing fan base. After 51 years in Oakland, we deserve better from you. We are the parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins of the millennial fan you are trying to cultivate from scratch. The truth is, if you put as much effort into marrying the traditional baseball experience with today’s technology as you do trying to be different just for the sake of being different, you might find that you can actually GROW instead of constantly taking one step forward and two steps back. Contrary to your stated opinion, Radio is NOT dead, Dave. I am reminded of that on a daily basis. Radio and baseball are a natural fit. That has been proven for many years. It just works. Please, do not “fix” what isn’t broken. Please, do not throw the baby out with the bath water. Please, continue to develop A’sCast on Tunein as a wonderful source of exclusive content for those who desire it and at the same time, invest in a strong and permanent, over the air solution to deliver Oakland A’s baseball on the radio in the Bay Area. You know, like you are totally ok with in the Central Valley, Sacramento etc (revealing the true issue here?) I’m happy to assist you in that effort if you’d like. Believe me, it will be worth it. You are better than that, Dave. Really listen to your fans/customers. ALL of them. They deserve nothing less. ~ Wayne Coy KKIQ/KKDV