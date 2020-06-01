What A COVID19 Test Is Really Like & How Long It Takes
It took almost 3 hours to get the test and less than 48 hours for the results. I’m negative!!!
So how bad is it? It’s not comfortable, but it’s not the worst thing in the world either. The biggest tip I can give you is RELAX! They didn’t tell me that until the swab was already up halfway up my nose and my body was trying to stop the madness. My eyes watered like crazy, during, and for about 5 minutes after. My sinuses felt strange for about 4 hours.
Then I had to talk myself out of stressing about the results. I had a few moments like, ‘Oh no, what if I am positive? Who will work for me while I’m in quarantine?’ Then like all stressful situations, I talked myself down and resigned myself to just deal with it, when and if, I had to.
I am so glad I did it. We are getting to the point in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties where we need to get all residents tested. I will continue to do all the things that have kept me COVID19 free.
Click here to listen to my COVID19 test experience as told on the air this morning.
Stay Safe!