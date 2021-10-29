Welcome to TVAST 2021

Visit 58 Artists in 19 Venues of Home Studios – and Collectives Sat & Sun Nov 13 – 14 from 10-5. See art for sale and work in progress – In Person and Virtually online, live with the artists.
Free Preview Show Thursday Evening, 11 Nov 5-8 PM Hosted by Darcie Kent at her Almost Famous Wine Lounge at 2271 Vasco Rd Suite D. Sample some great Wines and Art and plan your tour of all the open studios for Sat and Sun.
See artwork now online at our Virtual Gallery and use it to visit the studios if your’e unable to visit in-person during the weekend.
Take a Bike Tour of the Open Studios! Try one of our many tours of various length and topography from flat and easy – long and hilly.
