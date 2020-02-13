Weight Loss: How Fast is TOO Fast?
Adele is on the “1000-Calorie a Day Seven-Stone Weight Loss” program. Have you seen her recently? I didn’t even recognize her. She looks great…but how fast is TOO fast? Health expert Dale Pinnock took up that question on “This Morning”.
Adele rapid weight loss
I lost 50 pounds plus on a slow, healthy pace. Adele lost 100 pounds plus in just a couple months. Dale Pinnock says that’s just not sustainable and can have adverse effects on your body. Wanna lose weight, GREAT! But you might get advice from an expert first. Healthy weight loss is all that in my book. 🙂
What do you think? Share with us your weight loss success secrets!
–Mark Davis