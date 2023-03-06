We Spend Nearly Four Hours a Day Trying to Look More Attractive

A study found the average person spends almost four hours a day on their appearance. That’s not just time spent getting ready in the morning. It also includes things like grooming habits and exercising to lose weight.

The time you spent getting ready today is only part of this: A new study found the average person spends almost FOUR HOURS A DAY trying to look more attractive. That’s a sixth of your life, or a quarter of your waking hours.

Obviously you’re not spending four hours on make-up, or choosing your outfit. They factored in EVERYTHING we do to improve how we present ourselves.

The categories they included are: Make-up and cosmetics . . . hygiene . . . hair grooming . . . clothing . . . following a specific diet . . . and exercising in order to LOOK better. They also let people list things that didn’t fall into those categories.

They came up with four hours after polling more than 93,000 people in 93 different countries. So it’s the global average, not just for people in the U.S.

The average for women is just under four hours. And for men, it’s a little over three-and-a-half hours. So not a huge difference.

People who spend more than four hours a day do have one thing in common though. They tend to be very into social media.