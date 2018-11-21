Wayne Coy’s Toys For Tots on TV30’s Conversations

Well, well, would you look at this. My radio partner Wayne, joins me in TV30 land for the November episode of Conversations. As well as Ryan Capes from the Livermore/Pleasanton Fire Department as a representative for the Marine Corps Toys For Tots, the beneficiary of this years Wayne Coy’s Toys. Cue in to 12:32 to see the segments.

Wayne Coy’s Toys for Tots is at Stoneridge Shopping Center on Friday, November 30th from 6am to 6pm & Saturday, December 1st from 11am to 2pm. Please drop off your new, unwrapped toy to make the Holiday brighter for local kids. All the donations will go to kids in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.

If you can’t make it in person, you can drop off your donations now through the 28th thanks to the following locations.

Dublin Toyota

Touchin’ Up Hair Color in San Ramon

World of Beers in Dublin

Nohr’s RV in Tracy

Les Schwab in Concord & Martinez

Of course I enjoy all the guests on my show. This episode starts off with is Lisa Gragg & Clare Gomes from Open Heart Kitchen. Start from the beginning to learn about all the wonderful things they do to help feed hungry people in our Hometowns year round.

On another nice note, Open Heart Kitchen and Tri Valley Haven benefited again from this years LAVTA Wheels Stuff A Bus Food Drive. On Saturday, November 17th we were at Lucky in Pleasanton and Lucky California in Dublin. Even with the poor air quality, thanks to you, we collected 1,500 pounds of food and $620 in gift cards.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving! Wayne & I look forward to seeing you next Friday & Saturday for Wayne Coy’s Toys For Tots.

Gobble, gobble…