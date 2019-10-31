Watching Scary Movies Can Burn Calories!
Scary eyes of man spying through hole in the wall
Here’s good news, if you like scary movies. A study by the University of Westminster reveals that watching scary movies can burn up to 200 calories per sitting. Participants’ heart rates, oxygen intake and carbon dioxide output were measured. The study found that on average, the number of calories used increased by a third during horror film viewing.
Top 9 Calorie-Burning Horror Films
- The Shining: 184 calories
- Jaws: 161 calories
- The Exorcist: 158 calories
- Alien: 152 calories
- Saw: 133 calories
- A Nightmare on Elm Street: 118 calories
- Paranormal Activity: 111 calories
- The Blair Witch Project: 107 calories
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 105 calories