Watch Mel’s Mammogram

As a person who doesn’t really like themselves on video, this was a very stupid idea. But I believe in it, so, I’m taking one fore Team Ta-Ta’s and showing you my mammogram. You’ll see exactly what to expect, it’s not a big deal or painful. Hopefully inspiring you to get your annual Mammogram then post your progress, check ins & selfies with #MissionMammogram. Please join in!

I’m sure your tech will be amazing, but I don’t know if anyone can top Dina at John Muir in Walnut Creek. Thanks for all you do!