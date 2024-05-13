Interview: Wally Palmar of The Romantics

It’s inescapable of hearing a Romantics song either on the radio, a commercial, TV show theme song, synced in a movie like Shrek or being sampled by one of the biggest pop stars The Weeknd. Their hit songs like “What I Like About You” and “Talking In Your Sleep” still live on despite being over 40 years old. The Detroit band that formed back in 1977 really have their fans to thank for being loyal and passing along their music tastes to a younger generation.

The Romantics are coming to the Fox Theater in Oakland Sunday June 30th as part of the Totally Tubular festival along with Bow Wow Wow, Modern English, Men Without Hats, Thomas Dolby, etc. I had the chance to speak with frontman Wally Palmar of The Romantics about his music career, Peter Frampton being inducted to the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, AI tech involved with music making plus more!

More info on the Totally Tubular Festival here.