Volunteer At Valley Humane Society

Put your talents to work in our community by becoming a Valley Humane Society volunteer. The heart and soul of our organization, volunteers help us rescue more animals and reach more people than we ever could alone. Volunteers make a difference, make new friends, and make it all possible!
To get started, please attend a New Volunteer Orientation and read our Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for more information. All volunteers must be able to meet our essential job function. Must be able to work a weekly shift on a set schedule. Volunteers must be 16 years old and fully vaccinated.
Looking to get your High School Service hours? Consider championing a donation drive for our Animeals program!
Volunteers must be a minimum of 16 years old and fully vaccinated against COVID -19
Please read our Volunteer Opportunities to learn about open positions prior to registering to make sure there is a position that works for your schedule.
Please contact Volunteer Programs Manager Shoshannah Reed for more information.
Volunteers learn about Valley Humane Society and receive full training in our policies and procedures to assure the health and safety of our animals. Positions are available for adults 18 years and older who can make a one year commitment, and work a weekly shift.
