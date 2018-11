Join us in the Downtown Plaza at 6th Street & Central Avenue for a visit with Santa!

Take your own free photos, tell Santa your wish list, and receive a treat for visiting the hut (while supplies last).

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

– 5:00 pm

– 5:00 pm

– 5:00 pm

Santa’s reindeer will be in attendance on Saturday, December 22nd, 2018 from 12pm-5pm!

Happy holidays from Downtown Tracy!