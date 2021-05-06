Village Theatre blurs lines between Comedy and the Paranormal
Comedian and Paranormal Investigator, Karen Rontowski headlines for Liz Grant & Friends
|The Town of Danville is pleased to introduce Karen Rontowski as she headlines for the Comedy with Liz Grant & Friends monthly comedy series. Karen Rontowski’s fast-paced quirky and optimistic comedy has been featured in comedy clubs, TV, radio and at corporate events world-wide. Karen uniquely blends comedy with her experience as a paranormal investigator, tarot and reiki master. She is a comedy writer for Haunted Magazine and has a web series called “Paranormal Karen” along with a podcast by the same name. She has been featured on The Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central, and has a Dry Bar Special called “Ridiculous Me!” Rontowski will be the headliner for the May 15, 2021 show. Join us on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. for this fantastic comedy program.
Also to take the stage is host Liz Grant, who has opened for Dana Carvey and Robin Williams and has won the Brian Regan Impression Contest.
Comedy in Place with Liz Grant & Friends is held on Zoom and a link will be emailed approximately one hour before the show starts. All sales end at 6:30 p.m. on May 15, 2021.
For showtimes and ticket information, visit http://www.danville.ca.gov/vtshows or call 925-314-3400.
Some of the comedians may use mature themes and minor language in their material; age recommended is 16 and up.