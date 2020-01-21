Vaping Awareness Presentation

The Livermore Public Library is hosting a presentation called “Vaping and E-Cigarettes, A Teen Epidemic: What Parents and Teens Need to Know” on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 6:30 pm at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Avenue. Representatives from Flavors Addict Kids – Livermore will give a presentation informing teens and their parents about the risks involved with e-cigarette use. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. Informational flyers will also be available for attendees to take home.
Registration is not required for this free event. Parents and teens of all ages are welcome to attend. For more information about this event, please visit Teen Space page on the library’s website: www.cityoflivermore.net/citygov/lib/teens/default.htm, or contact Teen Programming Librarian Caitlyn Lung at 925-373-5576.